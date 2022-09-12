Once more the name of Facundo Campazzo made headlines in Europe with him winning the AmeriCup with Argentina. However, as Campazzo said recently his focus remains on the NBA and according to his agents, that remains the case. Eurohoops reached out to David Carro and Claudio Villanueva who represent the player and their denial about an impending deal with Real Madrid is absolute: “Facu wants to stay in the NBA and we are working on that. All the rest is pure smoke and lies. The market timings are different. That’s all”.
September 12, 2022 | 8:57 pm EDT Update
Mark Berman: #Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (@Jae’Sean Tate) on his personal expectations for 2022-23: “Go out there & do what I do,control what I can control. Try not to be so hard on the refs this year. That’s 1 of my big things I got circled & just be a leader. Try to help anyway coach needs me” pic.twitter.com/KhXez1P2O1
September 12, 2022 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
Jake Layman joining Celtics
Bobby Manning: Source to @CLNSMedia: Jake Layman will be joining the #Celtics on a training camp deal with a chance to make the roster. The six-year veteran forward last played for the Timberwolves over the last three seasons after starting his career with the Blazers.
Jason Anderson: The Sacramento Kings still haven’t finalized the signings of Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala. Both are still expected to be in Sacramento when training camp begins, according to a league source, but this is a fluid time for roster decisions and things could change.
“It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for them, they saw an opportunity they had in their team to open up a window. With Donovan and the young group, I think they’re gonna be very good. To get a good return, you have to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot. Meaningful for them, and it was a meaningful trade that we liked as well.”
September 12, 2022 | 5:13 pm EDT Update
Tim Connelly on Anthony Edwards' use of homophobic language: We are disappointed
Chris Hine: Timberwolves President Tim Connelly has released a statement regarding Anthony Edwards’ use of homophobic language in an Instagram video: “We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many.”
Chris Hine: The league is reviewing this matter to see if there will be any discipline levied against Anthony Edwards, a source said.