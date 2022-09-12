#Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (@o_tate_) on his personal expectations for 2022-23: “Go out there & do what I do,control what I can control. Try not to be so hard on the refs this year. That’s 1 of my big things I got circled & just be a leader. Try to help anyway coach needs me” pic.twitter.com/KhXez1P2O1

— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 12, 2022