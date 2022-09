Once more the name of Facundo Campazzo made headlines in Europe with him winning the AmeriCup with Argentina. However, as Campazzo said recently his focus remains on the NBA and according to his agents, that remains the case. Eurohoops reached out to David Carro and Claudio Villanueva who represent the player and their denial about an impending deal with Real Madrid is absolute: “Facu wants to stay in the NBA and we are working on that. All the rest is pure smoke and lies. The market timings are different. That’s all”