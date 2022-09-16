On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks organization hired former Pitt basketball star Ashton Gibbs as an assistant coach, per his Instagram. Gibbs told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will work with the NBA squad as well as the team’s G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
September 17, 2022 | 7:09 pm EDT Update
All three can hit free agency after this coming season; if there’s no extension, Wiggins would become an unrestricted free agent in July, Poole would be a restricted free agent and Draymond has a player option for 2023-24 that he could decline, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency himself next July. Poole is the only one with a pressing deadline; due to rookie-extension rules, if there’s no extension signed by Oct. 17, he will get to restricted free agency in July.
“I think with both those guys and Draymond, the goal, we want all three as long as we can have them,” Myers said. “We’ve had conversations with all three players, their representatives. I’m not going to get into the likelihood or not of any of them getting done. But we know how important they are. … I don’t know that we win a championship last year if you take any of them away. Draymond, his pedigree here, he’ll go down as one of the best Warriors ever to put on a uniform.
But when I asked Myers specifically if the team could be thinking that Draymond might have to be offloaded in the future, Myers’ reaction was instant and fairly visceral. “No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.
“We lost. I take that on the chin,” Green said. “I cost us a championship. I’m fine with that. I can take that on the chin, no problem. I own up to my mistakes. “Would I do it again? One thousand percent.” The Warriors had taken a 3-1 lead over the Cavaliers back in 2016 and were well on their way to winning back-to-back championships. But then Green was suspended for the pivotal Game 5 matchup after a flagrant foul the game prior, and Golden State struggled without its defensive leader.
Will the Warriors pick up Wiseman’s fourth-year option for 2023-24 before the deadline this fall? “Right now, it looks good to do that,” Myers said. “I don’t see why we wouldn’t, if he’s healthy. The biggest thing on that would be health. He looks like he’s playing well; no reason to think that wouldn’t happen, in my opinion.”
September 17, 2022 | 5:47 pm EDT Update
Of course, the Congolese did not shy away from harshly criticizing the French team, however, his post would quickly set social networks on fire. Many accused him of racism, to which Biyombo responded after deleting his first tweet: “Come on guys, you can’t be serious. I understand this is sensitive for some but it was nothing but a joke. I have friend and ex teammates that are French and from somewhere in Africa or have both passport! Honestly is was nothing but a joke.. Let’s just stop here.”