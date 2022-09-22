Jon Johnson: Wow, Simmons threw Doc Rivers, and several…

Jon Johnson: Wow, Simmons threw Doc Rivers, and several teammates under the bus for time he was thrown out of practice. Also said mental health issues were reason for poor Hawks series, and said thought was doing right thing when chose not to dunk on Trae Young.

September 22, 2022 | 10:55 pm EDT Update
Law Murray: Paul George says that the players have a group chat with Steve Ballmer… PG praises Ballmer for being a positive leader of the team pic.twitter.com/FDO4Y1bFUp

