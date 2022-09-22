Ben Simmons: Yeah, I’m now in the moment I just spun and I’m assuming Trae Young is gonna come over quicker. So I’m thinking he’s gonna come quickly and I see Matisse Thybulle going and Matisse is athletic and gets up so I’m thinking, ‘Okay, quick pass, he’s gonna flush it’ not knowing how much space there was that happened. It happened so quickly that you just make a read. And in the playoffs, you need to make the right decisions majority of the time. And for that moment. I mean, it happened and I was like, Okay, f— now we gotta go make another play. That’s how I’m thinking and I realized how you know everyone’s posting it online.
September 22, 2022 | 10:55 pm EDT Update
Celtics officially suspend Ime Udoka for entire season
Jared Weiss: The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.
Decision on Ime Udoka future with Celtics will be 'made at a later date'
Tom Westerholm: The Celtics just announced the suspension, saying that a “decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date” so if you were waiting up for clarity, you can go to bed early.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Celtics have made assistant coach Joe Mazzulla the interim head coach, sources tell ESPN.
Bobby Manning: Joe Mazzulla: 34-years-old Celtics asst. since ’19 Division II Fairmont State head coach 2017-19 2016-17 Red Claws assistant One of the youngest #NBA head coaches of all time is taking over a team with title aspirations and will need to a be a voice through this difficult time
Andrew Greif: Paul George said that John Wall has looked “amazing” during off-season workouts and believes he’ll give them something the Clippers have lacked — a speedy, dynamic transition threat. “He’s shooting it the best I’ve ever seen it.”
Law Murray: Paul George says that the players have a group chat with Steve Ballmer… PG praises Ballmer for being a positive leader of the team pic.twitter.com/FDO4Y1bFUp