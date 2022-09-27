Bobby Marks: Oklahoma City is acquiring the $4.5M contract of Maurice Harkless into the $4.9M Disabled Player Exception that was granted from the Chet Holmgren injury. The DPE was granted last week. The Hawks now go under the luxury tax.
September 30, 2022 | 4:37 am EDT Update
Rockets to waive Ty Jerome
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic .
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George says he’s as “locked in” as ever before understanding “the assignment” this season. Here’s a preview of my sitdown with George for next week on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/yd2dnxejm3
Embiid on Thybulle “I’m so proud of him. So far, you can tell he’s put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. Obviously, he needs to keep going when it matters, but he’s made a lot of improvement and that’s what we want. That’s what we want from everybody on this team and he’s been doing an amazing job.”
Oren Weisfeld: Khem Birch on Pascal Siakam’s work ethic and season: “When he wakes up in the morning, I don’t even think he eats breakfast or stretches. He works out for hours before practice, practises, and then works out for another hour after practice. I’ve never seen anything like it..”
Holmgren reached out to Embiid for advice on how to handle the adversity of missing his first season. Seeing that those players eventually had success has helped Holmgren. It is always good to be able to look at something and be able to know it has been done before; it’s not this impossible feat. Even if it was, I was going to put my hard hat on and get to work. I spoke briefly to Joel on what his experience was like and talked to one of his trainers a little bit on it and got some good words of advice.
Redick is listing his designer duplex penthouse in Dumbo for $7 million — down from its $8.5 million ask last year. The 3,000-square-foot property, which has been featured in Architectural Digest and renovated by Michael Aiduss, is at 51 Jay St. in a seven-story converted former warehouse designed by ODA.