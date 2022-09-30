Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquir…

Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick.

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George says he’s as “locked in” as ever before understanding “the assignment” this season. Here’s a preview of my sitdown with George for next week on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/yd2dnxejm3

Holmgren reached out to Embiid for advice on how to handle the adversity of missing his first season. Seeing that those players eventually had success has helped Holmgren. It is always good to be able to look at something and be able to know it has been done before; it’s not this impossible feat. Even if it was, I was going to put my hard hat on and get to work. I spoke briefly to Joel on what his experience was like and talked to one of his trainers a little bit on it and got some good words of advice.
