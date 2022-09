Holmgren reached out to Embiid for advice on how to handle the adversity of missing his first season. Seeing that those players eventually had success has helped Holmgren. It is always good to be able to look at something and be able to know it has been done before; it’s not this impossible feat. Even if it was, I was going to put my hard hat on and get to work. I spoke briefly to Joel on what his experience was like and talked to one of his trainers a little bit on it and got some good words of advice