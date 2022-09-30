It’s part of why he made headlines on media day when he said the Knicks would “shock the world.” “What I was trying to say is we all have something to prove. We all have a chip on our shoulder.
We’re all working extremely hard every day to go out there to prove ourselves,” Barrett told The Post on Sunday after practice. “I always feel like I have something to prove. We feel like we have something to prove. I was saying if we can collectively come in every day the right way and play together — offensively, defensively, everything clicks — then we can do something special. I still feel that and still believe that.”