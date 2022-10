Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue is best friends with Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and both teams are owned by figures who have ties to the Seattle area. Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft, and Jody Allen was named chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks following the 2018 death of her brother Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. Lue, who played in the last NBA regular-season game in Seattle with the Dallas Mavericks in 2008, played an instrumental role in getting the Clippers to Seattle for the preseason. “Something we talked about me and Chauncey, just talked about in the summertime about just trying to get into the same city and we could have a few days of training camp and play some games and kind of be together to hang out, and we said ‘What better place than Seattle?‘” Lue said Friday. “His owner is here in Seattle, Mr. Ballmer’s here in Seattle, so we thought it was a no-brainer. We’re just glad we were able to get it together and here they are.”