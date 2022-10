“It’s just a little bit more of a focus on changing some of our habits from last year, just small positioning here and there,” Grayson Allen said. “When a guy’s driving, you don’t want to over-help or shift all the way. You kind of trust that either the guy guarding the ball is going to guard his guy straight up or it’s going to be Brook (Lopez), Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Bobby (Portis), Serge (Ibaka), one of the bigger guys coming over. “And then the guards are more staying home and either trying to completely limit the pass or if they do get the pass off, just be there, so they can’t get the shot off. It’s slightly different with our habits off the ball, so it’s not a huge change.”