Dejounte also led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game in 2021-22. Nate McMillan said that the 26 year old can help pilot the team. “I think he’s a leader. He has a voice, but he leads by example. His presence out on the floor commands respect. I think that the guys that he has played with – which is mostly that first unit – they have responded to him being out on the floor.”
October 4, 2022 | 6:59 pm EDT Update
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he will use a combination of Reed, Harrell and P.J. Tucker to back up Embiid throughout the season. But so far, Reed has been getting the reps at that position while also playing power forward. “I was a little shocked,” he said of being the backup center. “But at the same time, I still want to stay humble, you know? I don’t want to get too bigheaded, you know? “I want to keep doing what I’m supposed to be doing so I can keep earning more trust and keep getting more minutes.”
“I think it’s just, the league is certainly trending this way,” Budenholzer said of emphasizing limiting opponent’s 3-point attempts this season. “It feels like some of the better teams are trending this way. Certainly, I think Boston, it was a big part of — I mean, you look at the box score, you look at the math, it was hard for us to win.
“It’s just a little bit more of a focus on changing some of our habits from last year, just small positioning here and there,” Grayson Allen said. “When a guy’s driving, you don’t want to over-help or shift all the way. You kind of trust that either the guy guarding the ball is going to guard his guy straight up or it’s going to be Brook (Lopez), Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Bobby (Portis), Serge (Ibaka), one of the bigger guys coming over. “And then the guards are more staying home and either trying to completely limit the pass or if they do get the pass off, just be there, so they can’t get the shot off. It’s slightly different with our habits off the ball, so it’s not a huge change.”
Moelis served as a financial adviser in the May 2022 sale of Chelsea Football Club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, which bought the team for $5.3 billion. Moelis also acted as a financial adviser in the 2015 sale of the Atlanta Hawks to a group led by Tony Ressler for $850 million.
Jerry Colangelo, who sold the team to a group led by Sarver in 2004 for a then-record $401 million, told ESPN that he’s optimistic about the franchise’s path ahead. “I believe this — it’s one of the great markets in the country as it relates to the future,” Colangelo said. “It was a great free agent destination at one time. There’s no reason why it can’t be going forward.”
October 4, 2022 | 5:44 pm EDT Update
Investment banker on Suns sale: It'll be the highest price ever paid for NBA team
As Robert Sarver prepares to sell the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, investment bank officials who have managed the sales of professional sports franchises told ESPN that they expect the transaction’s final price to set a record. “It’ll be the highest price ever paid for an NBA team,” one investment bank official said.