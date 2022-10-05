. @macklemore on "NBA Today" regarding NBA basketball returning to Seattle:

"Adam [Silver] is on board. It's a matter of time. I think within the next 2-to-3 years, we will have a team [in Seattle]… The players want it."#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Ls3toYhAtA

— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) October 3, 2022