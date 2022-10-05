Sirius XM NBA: "It just gives us different avenues to c…

Sirius XM NBA: “It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team” #Spurs GM Brian Wright on the decision to trade Dejounte Murray. @Rick Kamla| @adaniels33| @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/Qvowsi70It

October 6, 2022 | 5:39 am EDT Update

LeBron James to Adam Silver: I want team in Las Vegas

When asked a question about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in Las Vegas, James used the occasion to make a personal plea to commissioner Adam Silver, angling to be first in line to own the team if the league ever expands to Sin City. “I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, alluding to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks’ preseason trip to the United Arab Emirates that Silver is attending. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
Luca Vildoza returning to Spain?

During his time in Europe, Vildoza became a symbol of Baskonia. He was loved by the fans, and he embraced the mentality of the club. Baskonia now would love to bring him back to bring that kind of leadership that a young team needs. Contacts between the club and the player’s entourage have already taken place, a source told BasketNews. If Vildoza ends up getting waived by the Bucks before the beginning of the regular season, no one in Europe is better positioned than Baskonia to acquire the player, another source told BasketNews.
