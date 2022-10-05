Sirius XM NBA: “It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team” #Spurs GM Brian Wright on the decision to trade Dejounte Murray. @Rick Kamla| @adaniels33| @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/Qvowsi70It
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 6, 2022 | 5:39 am EDT Update
LeBron James to Adam Silver: I want team in Las Vegas
When asked a question about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in Las Vegas, James used the occasion to make a personal plea to commissioner Adam Silver, angling to be first in line to own the team if the league ever expands to Sin City. “I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, alluding to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks’ preseason trip to the United Arab Emirates that Silver is attending. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
Adrian Wojnarowsk: The NBA plans to negotiate new television/media and Collective Bargaining deals before seriously examining the adding of new teams. The possibilities of Las Vegas and Seattle as expansion candidates are real, but likely years away.
. @macklemore on “NBA Today” regarding NBA basketball returning to Seattle: “Adam [Silver] is on board. It’s a matter of time. I think within the next 2-to-3 years, we will have a team [in Seattle]… The players want it.”
Real Madrid Facundo Campazzo's top option if he returns to Europe?
Despite some contacts with a few NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Campazzo seriously considers the proposals from Europe. And in this regard, Real Madrid remain the most realistic opportunity for the player, multiple sources told BasketNews.
Although there’s some level of interest from other EuroLeague clubs, Campazzo is prioritizing the negotiations with Real Madrid, sources confirmed to BasketNews. So a potential landing in other European clubs other than Real Madrid looks unrealistic as of right now.
Luca Vildoza returning to Spain?
During his time in Europe, Vildoza became a symbol of Baskonia. He was loved by the fans, and he embraced the mentality of the club. Baskonia now would love to bring him back to bring that kind of leadership that a young team needs. Contacts between the club and the player’s entourage have already taken place, a source told BasketNews. If Vildoza ends up getting waived by the Bucks before the beginning of the regular season, no one in Europe is better positioned than Baskonia to acquire the player, another source told BasketNews.
Warriors think altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will not be an issue long-term
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected.