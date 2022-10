The Knicks only have two preseason games remaining, and head coach Tom Thibodeau is “hopeful” that second-year guard Quentin Grimes gets into at least one of them. The 2021 first-round draft pick has sat out each of the team’s first two preseason contests — sharp victories over the Pistons and the Pacers at the Garden — with a foot injury. “I’m hopeful. Each day, he’s done more and more. And so there’s a progression to it,” Thibodeau said after the Knicks held an open practice in front of select fans Sunday at Columbia. “He pretty much did everything today in practice, so we’ll see how he feels [Monday]. Just follow the plan. We know what he can do.”