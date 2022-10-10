The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Atlanta has emerged as a Crowder suitor. My former ESPN colleague Zach Lowe adds that Miami has a tangible interest in trading for Crowder, but Lowe also notes that the Heat won’t have players whose salaries readily match with Crowder’s until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible in December — and that the Heaters have reasonably big plans for both Martin and Oladipo.
October 10, 2022 | 4:13 pm EDT Update
Stephen A. Smith: Draymond Green expects this to be last year with Warriors, wants to be a Laker
Stephen A. Smith: “I can tell you right now, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are a priority [for the Warriors. I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.
Stephen A. Smith: But [Draymond Green] is looking for a payday. He gonna get $25 million this year. He got a player option for $24 million next year. The Warriors are probably hoping he don’t opt in because they’d have to pay him on top of the cats that they know that they gotta pay in Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.
Kelly Olynyk on playing Sunday pickup with John Stockton: He's damn near the best player out there
Ben Anderson: Kelly Olynyk shared what it’s like to still play with John Stockton at Sunday pickup games in Spokane. “He’s damn near the best player out there every single possession.” #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/9AyzjnkYNr
Golden State Warriors PR: The Golden State Warriors send sympathies to the family of former assistant coach Joe Roberts, who passed away last night at the age of 86. pic.twitter.com/hwm7ooKPsc