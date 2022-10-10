The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that At…

2 hours ago via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Atlanta has emerged as a Crowder suitor. My former ESPN colleague Zach Lowe adds that Miami has a tangible interest in trading for Crowder, but Lowe also notes that the Heat won’t have players whose salaries readily match with Crowder’s until Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo become trade-eligible in December — and that the Heaters have reasonably big plans for both Martin and Oladipo.

October 10, 2022 | 4:13 pm EDT Update

Stephen A. Smith: Draymond Green expects this to be last year with Warriors, wants to be a Laker

Stephen A. Smith: “I can tell you right now, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are a priority [for the Warriors. I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.
14 mins ago via YouTube

