Nonetheless, he appeared enthusiastic when speaking about his new opportunity with the Lakers on Monday, citing his strong relationship with coach Darvin Ham, who coached him for five years, starting when he was a rookie, with the Atlanta Hawks. “I’m going to make sure everything I can do, I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames,” Schroder said. “I mean, Coach Darvin knows. He’s known me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring. And whatever it is, I’m going to do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”