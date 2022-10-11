Nonetheless, he appeared enthusiastic when speaking about his new opportunity with the Lakers on Monday, citing his strong relationship with coach Darvin Ham, who coached him for five years, starting when he was a rookie, with the Atlanta Hawks. “I’m going to make sure everything I can do, I’ll bring to the team to win ballgames,” Schroder said. “I mean, Coach Darvin knows. He’s known me for 10 years now. He knows what I bring. And whatever it is, I’m going to do whatever to get a W and to finish the unfinished business.”
October 10, 2022 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
Bally Sports: Hornets: LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s preseason game.
“The whole situation with the Lakers, that was a little weird,” Dennis Schroeder said. “That’s the reason why said, ‘I’ll even play for free here,’ just to make it right, just to put everybody in the right direction.
Sarah Todd: Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain) will not play in the Jazz’s preseason game tomorrow. Udoka Azubuike also remains sidelined.
October 10, 2022 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Adam Zagoria: Former @PCFriarsmbb G AJ Reeves has signed an Exhibit-10 with the Boston Celtics, per league source