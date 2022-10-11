Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are picking up th…

13 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are picking up the fourth-year option of F/C Onyeka Okongwu, sources tell ESPN. He was the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

October 11, 2022
4 hours ago via tom_orsborn

As the regular season approaches, House Jr. opened up on his role with the team and he discussed what he is expected to do out on the floor. “My role is just to be energy,” he told reporters in Cleveland. “Be the guy to make stuff happen. Make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play, set the screen, whatever the team needs pretty much. I’m just here to give away myself. Like I said earlier, I’m not really worried about accolades. As long as we win, I feel like that’s my biggest accolade.”
4 hours ago via Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire

October 11, 2022

Kevin Durant to Ben Simmons: 'Who gives a s*** if you make it or miss it'

“Just trust in him, pass him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive,” Durant said. “I mean, I don’t do too much. Like I said, I’m not here to be babysitting anybody. Ben knows that if he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you make it or miss it? We just like you being aggressive, and he tells me the same thing.”
6 hours ago via Erik Slater @ Clutch Points

