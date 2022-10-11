Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are picking up the fourth-year option of F/C Onyeka Okongwu, sources tell ESPN. He was the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 11, 2022 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
Facundo Campazzo and Mavericks in serious discussions for deal
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are in advanced talks with former Denver PG Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal, league sources say. Dallas still has a 15th roster spot uncommitted; Campazzo appears increasingly poised to seize it barring an unforeseen Mavs move before Opening Night rosters lock.
Dalton Johnson: Andre Iguodala will not be ready for opening night, Steve Kerr says. Iguodala still hasn’t scrimmaged
Tom Orsborn: In talking about how coaches learn from each other, Pop said he picked up some things from a former assistant this summer: “I went to Ettore Messina’s training camp in Milan and came back w/ some things I hadn’t thought about before. We all do that if you want to keep moving on.”
As the regular season approaches, House Jr. opened up on his role with the team and he discussed what he is expected to do out on the floor. “My role is just to be energy,” he told reporters in Cleveland. “Be the guy to make stuff happen. Make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play, set the screen, whatever the team needs pretty much. I’m just here to give away myself. Like I said earlier, I’m not really worried about accolades. As long as we win, I feel like that’s my biggest accolade.”
NBA on ESPN: Watch Jaden Ivey this entire clip. Never gave up on the play 👏 pic.twitter.com/w4roRWLtfU
October 11, 2022 | 7:46 pm EDT Update
Kevin Durant to Ben Simmons: 'Who gives a s*** if you make it or miss it'
“Just trust in him, pass him the ball when he’s open, tell him to be aggressive,” Durant said. “I mean, I don’t do too much. Like I said, I’m not here to be babysitting anybody. Ben knows that if he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you make it or miss it? We just like you being aggressive, and he tells me the same thing.”