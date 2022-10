As the regular season approaches, House Jr. opened up on his role with the team and he discussed what he is expected to do out on the floor. “My role is just to be energy,” he told reporters in Cleveland. “Be the guy to make stuff happen. Make plays happen, make a shot, knock down a shot, get a rebound, pass the ball, set the play up, run the play, set the screen, whatever the team needs pretty much. I’m just here to give away myself. Like I said earlier, I’m not really worried about accolades. As long as we win, I feel like that’s my biggest accolade.”