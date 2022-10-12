Several league executives wondered whether the Hawks wo…

2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Several league executives wondered whether the Hawks would be willing to part with De’Andre Hunter amid his ongoing extension conversations with Atlanta, but Crowder alone would seem far too little compensation for the Hawks to consider. The Hawks told rival teams Hunter was unavailable for trade this summer.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 12, 2022 | 11:39 am EDT Update
October 12, 2022 | 11:11 am EDT Update

Heat the preferred trade destination for Jae Crowder?

Jae Crowder has been often mentioned as Miami’s primary target to replace P.J. Tucker, a fellow contending mercenary forward, once Tucker departed for Philadelphia in free agency — on another three-year, $30-plus million deal structure similar to Crowder’s purported wishes. Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder’s preferred destination. By all accounts, Crowder didn’t want to leave Miami after he contributed to the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship, but Miami balked at the three-for-30 number Crowder was seeking then, just as he purportedly is now. So, why not wait to see if Crowder ultimately finds a buyout, in Phoenix or elsewhere, and flocks back to South Beach with open arms?
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Word of Crowder’s availability has circled among league decision-makers since June’s draft. The understanding among NBA personnel is that Crowder has since requested a trade from Phoenix, and the Suns have been happy to oblige. With Crowder’s three-year, $29.1 million deal expiring at the conclusion of this 2022-23 campaign, the Suns, sources said, are unwilling to offer an extension of similar value that Crowder is once again commanding.
2 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home