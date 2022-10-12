Tyler Herro: Everyone has their own view of — when someone says something, they interpret it their own way, which they have the right to do. But those players are great players, great young players. Like I said last year, I don’t feel any different, and however other people feel that, that doesn’t affect me and how I feel about myself. So, just being able to get on the court and prove it, that’s all that I can do, and people can talk all they want. I think my numbers back it up, and I think I continue to get better. But at the end of the day, there’s a bunch of great young players in the league, and I’m one of them, so I appreciate everyone that puts me in that category.
October 12, 2022 | 8:35 pm EDT Update
Warriors would have suspended Draymond Green if not for ring night in opener?
“I’m told that the Warriors put significant weight on the fact that opening night is also ring night and the hanging of the Warriors’ 2022 championship banner,” Woj said. “They simply weren’t gonna measure that as a one-out-of-82-game suspension. That if this incident had landed in the middle of the regular season, there’d probably be a suspension. If the Warriors weren’t defending champions and were just playing an ordinary opening night, there might very well be a suspension. “But simply, Golden State did not want to punish Draymond Green in a way that he would miss opening night where he’d get his fourth ring with the Warriors, and see his fourth banner during his tenure with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry brought to the rafters.”
Jalen Rose: Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green will cost them chance at title this year
The Golden State Warriors failure to suspend Draymond Green after he punched teammate Jordan Poole will cost them the NBA championship due to the internal chaos it has caused, Jalen Rose says. “I’m saying when you choose not to suspend him…their dynamics of that relationship will never be the same,” Rose said Wednesday on “NBA Countdown.” “And so therefore how can we coexist?” He added: “The people that’s riding with Jordan Poole won’t forgive Draymond, and they also are going to be mad at the organization that they didn’t suspend him.”
The Thunder have signed free agent guard Adam Mokoka, waiving guard Abdul Gaddy to make room on the roster, the team announced today.
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham says the Lakers will start the following group tonight: Russell Westbrook Patrick Beverley Lonnie Walker IV LeBron James Anthony Davis
Duane Rankin: No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges tonight, Monty Williams said Cam Johnson (thumb) Cameron Payne (finger) Landry Shamet (hip) and Dario Saric (personal) OUT Williams said Saric should be back for opener. Family matter. Others moving towards that #Suns
Boston Celtics: Congratulations to our 2022 Community Champion Award presented by NEBH winner, @Grant Williams 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/mW6tlKx7Hq