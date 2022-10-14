Lauren L. Williams: Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season.
October 14, 2022 | 8:07 pm EDT Update
Heat sign Jon Elmore to training camp contract
Anthony Chiang: Along with DJ Stewart, the Heat is signing guard Jon Elmore to an Exhibit 10 contract. Elmore is expected to be at practice tomorrow before he’s waived and also heads to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have signed Jalen Adaway. Likely a move to get him on the G-League team after he’s waived.
Fred Katz: Wes Unseld Jr. said that he had dinner with Tom Thibodeau over the summer and Thibs “went on and on” raving about Taj Gibson. “Everything he said is completely accurate,” Unseld said. I asked if Thibs has asked for Taj back yet. “No yet,” Unseld said. “But I’m sure he will.”
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram, Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr. are all available tonight vs. Hawks in Birmingham
Khobi Price: Moe Wagner suffered a sprained right ankle during the second quarter vs. the Cavs and won’t return, per the Magic.
A former Phoenix Suns ticket manager was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years probation Friday on felony fraud and theft charges for illicitly selling more than 2,800 of the team’s tickets through a third party from 2017 to 2019. Jeffrey Marcussen, who worked for the Suns from 2004 to 2019, was indicted in September 2020 on four felonies, including two counts for filing false tax returns. Prosecutors alleged that Marcussen sold the tickets on StubHub, an online ticket retail site, without authorization. The Suns don’t sell tickets on the platform.
Marcussen pled guilty in April, and, as part of the agreement, agreed to pay $458,218 to the Suns in restitution, according to court records. He also agreed to pay $1,780 to the Arizona Attorney General’s anti-racketeering revolving fund and $11,818 to the Arizona Department of Revenue. Those funds have been paid in full.
October 14, 2022 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
Lakers worried Dennis Schroeder could have suffered a long-term injury
The Rally: “The Lakers do have some worry that this could be a long-term injury for him.” NBA Insider @Shams Charania reports on Dennis Schroder’s finger injury and the latest on Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.