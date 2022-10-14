Lauren L. Williams: Clint Capela (thumb) will not play …

2 hours ago via WilliamsLaurenL
Lauren L. Williams: Clint Capela (thumb) will not play tonight against the Pelicans. Nate McMillan’s said there’s no concern about Capela’s thumb going into the regular season.

October 14, 2022 | 8:07 pm EDT Update
A former Phoenix Suns ticket manager was sentenced to one year in county jail and three years probation Friday on felony fraud and theft charges for illicitly selling more than 2,800 of the team’s tickets through a third party from 2017 to 2019. Jeffrey Marcussen, who worked for the Suns from 2004 to 2019, was indicted in September 2020 on four felonies, including two counts for filing false tax returns. Prosecutors alleged that Marcussen sold the tickets on StubHub, an online ticket retail site, without authorization. The Suns don’t sell tickets on the platform.
32 mins ago via Baxter Holmes @ ESPN

October 14, 2022 | 7:05 pm EDT Update

Lakers worried Dennis Schroeder could have suffered a long-term injury

2 hours ago via Twitter

