Chris Vivlamore: Hawks statement regarding Dikembe Mutombo: “The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor. We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family.”

October 15, 2022 | 3:57 pm EDT Update
Jorge Sierra: Nine of the 17 players who finished last season with the Lakers are without a team right now. That’s more than any other team in the NBA. Portland is the only other franchise with more than four unsigned free agents. Do as you please with that info.

October 15, 2022 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
