Chris Vivlamore: Hawks statement regarding Dikembe Mutombo: “The Atlanta Hawks organization extends best wishes to Dikembe Mutombo for a full recovery as he begins treatment for a brain tumor. We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Dikembe, Rose and their entire family.”
October 15, 2022 | 3:57 pm EDT Update
Jorge Sierra: Nine of the 17 players who finished last season with the Lakers are without a team right now. That’s more than any other team in the NBA. Portland is the only other franchise with more than four unsigned free agents. Do as you please with that info.
Keith Pompey: Congrats to Torrel Harris, the agent/father of #Sixers standout Tobias Harris, for being selected for the induction Class 2023 for the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. Harris was a standout player in his own right in high school and college.
October 15, 2022 | 3:38 pm EDT Update
Cavs exercising team options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are exercising the options on Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Kelsey Russo: Sources tell @TheAthletic that the #Cavs have waived Mamadi Diakite, Sharife Cooper, Nate Hinton, Jamorko Pickett and RJ Nembhard
James Ham: According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings have waived Alex O’Connell and Jeriah Horne with the intention that they will both join the Stockton Kings.