6 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Per McMillan, Onyeka Okongwu had an excused absence today. Bogdan Bogdanovic Is doing better but won’t be available Wednesday.

October 16, 2022 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center. “I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.
5 mins ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post

October 16, 2022 | 6:48 pm EDT Update
