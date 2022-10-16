Kevin Chouinard: Per McMillan, Onyeka Okongwu had an excused absence today. Bogdan Bogdanovic Is doing better but won’t be available Wednesday.
October 16, 2022 | 7:16 pm EDT Update
Coach Steve Nash said both rehabbing wings are making progress and will continue with live-contact practice sessions this week, but they will sit out at least Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans at Barclays Center. “I’m not concerned. I’m positive, I’m optimistic,” Nash said about Harris and Curry after practice Sunday in Brooklyn. “It’s just straightforward, guys coming back from surgery and assimilating back to play.
Keith Smith: I think Brandon Clarke’s deal is a really great value for Memphis, especially where the cap is going. $13M AAV is basically MLE money in a couple of years. It also sets a floor for Grant Williams, who I think is a bit more valuable than Clarke is. Deadline is <24 hours away.
Bobby Marks: There is a balancing act in Memphis of rewarding their own players but keeping an eye toward the future (Desmond Bane extension eligible next offseason). Here are the top 5 players as it relates to the 23-24 cap: Morant- 25% JJJ- 20.2% Jones- 10.5% Adams- 9.4% Clarke- 8.6%
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant: extended John Konchar: extended Steven Adams: extended Jaren Jackson Jr.: extended BC: extended Tyus Jones: re-signed Danny Green: TBD Of the rotation players, all eyes are now on what the Grizzlies will do with Dillon Brooks. He’s in the last year of his deal.
Keith Pompey: Sixers coach Doc Rivers on having 14 players on their regular roster, one below the league limit for the regular season: “We believe there’s a lot of guys out there that may become available. We wanted to make sure we had a spot.”
October 16, 2022 | 6:48 pm EDT Update
Memphis and Brandon Clarke agree to extension
Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9MsE6EVip9