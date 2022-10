Teams were also done making moves at that point, and I’m sure you wondered whether you were going to be traded. What’s it like to have to go through this every year? I try to just take it as respect that other teams want me and the Hawks aren’t giving me up. That’s the best way to look at it because I do want to be here. At the end of the day, it’s not my decision, and while I can get emotional, it’s business. Through the years I’ve had a harder time accepting it, being in the position I am now. I try to do as many things as I can to not think about it much and have it on my mind. I try to come in here and work. Doing something like that is a way for me to say, “F the noise.” These are my teammates and I just want to come out here and hoop and be the best pro I can. Whatever I can do to not think about it, I try.