How frustrating was it to not be able to play a level you wanted to last season because of foot and finger injuries? My finger still looks the way it does, and that’s what I was playing with in the playoffs. It’s a lot better now. It hurt way more last year. I had the summer to strengthen it, so even though it’s not pretty, it’s functional. I can still dunk and shoot and do all that stuff; it just doesn’t look pretty. And I’ve been trying to take care of my feet more because I feel that was (a problem) more than anything. But it was frustrating because while they weren’t big injuries, they were nagging to the point where I was thinking too much.