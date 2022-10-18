How frustrating was it to not be able to play a level you wanted to last season because of foot and finger injuries? My finger still looks the way it does, and that’s what I was playing with in the playoffs. It’s a lot better now. It hurt way more last year. I had the summer to strengthen it, so even though it’s not pretty, it’s functional. I can still dunk and shoot and do all that stuff; it just doesn’t look pretty. And I’ve been trying to take care of my feet more because I feel that was (a problem) more than anything. But it was frustrating because while they weren’t big injuries, they were nagging to the point where I was thinking too much.
October 18, 2022 | 7:49 pm EDT Update
OG Anunoby: 'I want to be an All-Star'
“I mean, like, besides team goals? I know all the goals come from team goals, but I want to be an all-star,” he said. “That’s an individual goal. And then just team goals; winning. The further we go, the better the record we have, the more likely all that stuff can happen, and the more of us can go [to the All-Star Game].” Once the chat had wrapped up, Anunoby started to make his way to the opposite end of the gym, where he was meeting assistant coach Earl Watson for some post-practice shooting work. Halfway there, he stopped and paused for a moment before circling back. “Actually, one more thing,” he added. “I also want to make an All-Defensive Team.”
On the NBA injury report, Quentin Grimes is out tomorrow. And Obi is not on the report at all.
“Definitely. It’s exciting, our first game of the year. But our approach has to be the same. Everything has to be the same. Only thing that matters is that this counts for an actual win or a loss,” Brunson said after practice Tuesday in Tarrytown. “We gotta go out there the same way we’ve been going out in the preseason, with the same mentality we have. “And if anything, it has to be a little more, because we’re on the road now. It’s gonna be a hostile environment. They have a great fan base. So I’m up for the challenge.”
Conversely, Brunson said he has experienced no surprises so far in playing for Thibodeau for the first time in the NBA. “No. This is who he is and who he’s always been,” Brunson said. “He’s a defensive guru. He’s a basketball guru. He makes sure that you have a job and you stick to it and you do it. And if you don’t, he’s gonna call you out. That’s how he’s always been.”
Coach Doc Rivers, a former NBA player, has never dealt with a situation like this as a player, but he understands the stress that can come with the position Thybulle is in and that it can affect him. “Honestly, I had one year where I could’ve become a free agent and should have if I could do my career over again, so I’m not familiar with it as a player,” said Rivers. “It does with every player. This is a business, too, and so the human part of the game–of course, it plays with all of them even though everyone says it doesn’t, it’s gotta be on their mind.”
"I started off by saying Bill Russell was a great man. In closing, Bill Russell was the greatest of men." Jaylen Brown pays tribute to Bill Russell
Thomas Bryant will be out at least three weeks after surgery
Thomas Bryant will re-evaluated in three weeks after surgery on his left thumb.