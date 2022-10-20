Justin Kubatko: Dejounte Murray tonight: ✅ 20 PTS ✅ 11 AST ✅ 5 STL Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, only one other player has recorded at least 20p/10a/5s in his debut with a new team: Michael Carter-Williams. (You didn’t expect to see MCW’s name twice tonight, did you?)
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 20, 2022 | 12:18 pm EDT Update
Myles Turner injury not serious
Scott Agness: Myles Turner was a late scratch for Game 1 after stepping on a ball boy’s foot as he finished underneath the rim during warmups. It was a minor tweak and isn’t expected to cause him to miss much time, per league source. He will be further evaluated today
The Pels ranked second in the NBA in points in the paint that season, trailing only Memphis, and they scored at least 60 points in the paint 22 times. Last year, that number dropped to eight, but that was without Williamson. There won’t be much opposing defenses can do to stop this frontcourt from putting constant pressure on the rim. “It’s part of our DNA. Last year, we were a team that (drove) the ball to the paint. We looked for ‘paint-to-great’ situations (and) we crashed the offensive glass,” Green said. “Tonight, we put it all together. It’s a really good start. I’m proud of our guys.”
Adam Zagoria: After Bronny James and Sierra Canyon played in London, Paris and Rome over the summer, the @Hoophall will also hold a high school event in London in December pic.twitter.com/FCgGo1m2nN
Barry Jackson: Payton Manning’s company will use Stephen A. Smith (and guests) to call four NBA games on alternate telecasts on ESPN2 this calendar year, much like the Manning brothers do on 10 MNF games last season and this season. Traditional broadcasts of those four games will air on ESPN.
October 20, 2022 | 10:24 am EDT Update
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 35 PTS ✅ 9 REB ✅ 6 AST Doncic became the first player in @Dallas Mavericks history to record at least 35p/5r/5a in a season opener. Overall it’s the 41st time he’s reached those marks in a game, 20 more than any other player in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/C0LdO8FiQb
Justin Kubatko: Jalen Duren last night: ✅ 14 PTS ✅ 10 REB ✅ 3 BLK Duren (18 years, 335 days) is the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a double-double in his NBA debut (Dwight Howard). He’s the youngest player in @Detroit Pistons history to record a double-double in any game. pic.twitter.com/KqJMINpdoi
“Being the older guys on the team, we were talking about the season and this, that and the third,” Winslow said. “And I remember (playing small) was definitely one of the things we talked about. I was like, ‘I can’t wait to see what our small-ball unit will look like.’” Added Grant: “We definitely talked about it for a while. We knew we had a versatile team, a lot of players who could play a bunch of different positions. Me, Josh, GP (Gary Payton II) when he gets back, Justise … pfft, that’s a lot of players who can damn near play 1-through-5.”
The funny thing is, after the wine was done and they parted ways for their rooms, the topic became mostly just a memory. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Hart says he figures the team practiced it “maybe for a play here and there.” Lillard wouldn’t even go that far. “I mean, we’ve never done it,” Lillard said. Never? “That’s the crazy thing. Nah. Never done that,” Lillard said.