The Pels ranked second in the NBA in points in the paint that season, trailing only Memphis, and they scored at least 60 points in the paint 22 times. Last year, that number dropped to eight, but that was without Williamson. There won’t be much opposing defenses can do to stop this frontcourt from putting constant pressure on the rim. “It’s part of our DNA. Last year, we were a team that (drove) the ball to the paint. We looked for ‘paint-to-great’ situations (and) we crashed the offensive glass,” Green said. “Tonight, we put it all together. It’s a really good start. I’m proud of our guys.”