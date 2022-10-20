Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that he put it to a vote before the first game, and Trae Young, John Collins and Dejounte Murray were elected as team captains for this season.
October 20, 2022 | 4:32 pm EDT Update
Joe Harris to return on Friday?
Alex Schiffer: Nets list Joe Harris as probable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. Seth Curry and TJ Warren remain out.
Nassir Little signed a $28.00M contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. He’ll make 6.25M in 2023-24, $6.75M in 2024-25, $7.25M in 2025-26 and $7.75M in 2026-27.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said he expects Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should have their minute restriction lifted to a normal regular season level within a couple weeks. Klay was at 20 in opener, Draymond 25. Maybe a gradual bump Friday vs Nuggets.
Dane Moore: Chris Finch said everyone practiced today, including Rudy Gobert, who bruised his knee in the opener. “We managed the minutes for some of those guys from last night. But we did a lot of technical stuff today in practice more than all out. He practiced when we needed him to.”
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray said he hopes to make his NBA debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday after missing time due to health and safety protocols. Still TBD though.
October 20, 2022 | 3:03 pm EDT Update
Apple will produce documentary on Stephen Curry
News & Documentary Emmy winner Peter Nicks (Homeroom) has been tapped to direct Underrated, a new feature doc on NBA superstar Stephen Curry from Apple Original Films, A24, Curry’s Unanimous Media, and Nicks and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.