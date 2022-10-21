Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL — Nike’s Rookie signings are: • Chet Holmgren • Jaden Ivey • Shaedon Sharpe • Jeremy Sochan • Jalen Duren • Ochai Agbaji • AJ Griffin • Tari Eason • David Roddy • Wendell Moore Jr. • Patrick Baldwin Jr. • TyTy Washington Jr. • Andrew Nembhard • Jaden Hardy
October 21, 2022 | 4:33 pm EDT Update
Luka Doncic: We can be great this season
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic, two days after Mavs’ opening loss: “The way we played for the first half and part of the fourth quarter, I think we can be great this season. Obviously it was the first game. We’ve got to work on it, and be better than that, but I feel really confident.”
Callie Caplan: Someone asked Luka Doncic about his 13-for-13 FT shooting in the opener. He stopped mid-question to knock on wood…on his head…again. Finished the question to ask if he has a certain % goal from the line this season? Luka, deadpanned: “Trying to make them all. That’s it.”
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic on seeing other NBA players wearing his Luka 1s to start this season: “It’s amazing. It’s unbelievable. I think I saw Obi [Toppin] wearing them first game. It’s just a pleasure. “But I don’t blame them. It’s a great shoe.”
Dallas Mavericks PR: Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both miss tomorrow night’s home opener against Memphis.
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray was a full participant in practice today with no limitations. No official word yet on his status for Saturday’s game vs. the Clippers, but there seems to be growing optimism that he will be available.
On Friday morning, Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., released the song “All Hail The King.” The track is Lillard’s first new music since the release of his most recent album “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” in August 2021.
October 21, 2022 | 3:43 pm EDT Update
Lakers interested in Moe Harkless
There were also some fresh rumbles this week that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to the merits of free agent swingman Moe Harkless, who is only a career 32.0% shooter from deep but theoretically helps address a lack of reliable wings that is almost as glaring as the Lakers’ shooting deficiencies.