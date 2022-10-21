Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL — Nike’s Rookie signings are…

Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL — Nike’s Rookie signings are: • Chet Holmgren • Jaden Ivey • Shaedon Sharpe • Jeremy Sochan • Jalen Duren • Ochai Agbaji • AJ Griffin • Tari Eason • David Roddy • Wendell Moore Jr. • Patrick Baldwin Jr. • TyTy Washington Jr. • Andrew Nembhard • Jaden Hardy

October 21, 2022 | 4:33 pm EDT Update
