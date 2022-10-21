Khobi Price: Cole Anthony will be available tonight vs.…

2 hours ago via khobi_price

Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 21, 2022 | 8:28 pm EDT Update
Michael Grange: I asked Nets head coach Steve Nash to describe — for civilians — how he moved on from the kind of drama the Nets dealt with this past summer, such as having the franchise player wanting you and your boss fired: pic.twitter.com/m28IFIho0m

3 mins ago via michaelgrange

, Uncategorized

,

October 21, 2022 | 6:50 pm EDT Update
He’s a versatile two-way swingman being asked to play different roles depending on who he shares the floor with, and which position he occupies that night. On ball. Off ball. Screener. Playmaker. Scorer. Shooter. Slasher. Connector. Point guard, shooting guard or small forward. That versatility is part of why coach J.B. Bickerstaff chose him as the fifth starter.
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, Uncategorized

, ,

But Bickerstaff sees untapped defensive potential. The idea of LeVert being a stopper first came when he returned from a sprained foot last season. “He showed he was really, really aggressive and he’s got great length, great feet and is competitive, willing to take those challenges,” Bickerstaff said. “It was just watching that, having conversations with him over the summer, watching how he put his body in great condition and changed his diet. Then watching him in preseason and training camp, every rep was a full-speed rep with intention. He put the work and time in. We believe he can do it.”
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home