But Bickerstaff sees untapped defensive potential. The idea of LeVert being a stopper first came when he returned from a sprained foot last season. “He showed he was really, really aggressive and he’s got great length, great feet and is competitive, willing to take those challenges,” Bickerstaff said. “It was just watching that, having conversations with him over the summer, watching how he put his body in great condition and changed his diet. Then watching him in preseason and training camp, every rep was a full-speed rep with intention. He put the work and time in. We believe he can do it.”