The message was precise because, to Mosley, the solution to one of the issues the Magic had in Detroit wasn’t complicated and could have been amplified leading into Friday’s 108-98 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. “It’s very simple,” Mosley said. “On closeouts, sit down, understand who it is you’re guarding and don’t reach for the basketball. Play positional defense, get your chest in front of the guy and sit down and guard.” The message was heard. “It’s just discipline,” guard Terrence Ross said. “Got to learn from when guys are driving, no need to reach. Keep your hands out, keep your hands up.” While the execution was better Friday compared to Wednesday, the Magic still have work to do in other areas.
October 22, 2022 | 7:15 am EDT Update
Adam Silver apologizes to Suns employees
In comments to Phoenix Suns employees before the team’s season-opening win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times on behalf of the league office for enduring years of workplace misconduct under Suns majority owner Robert Sarver, according to sources who were present. “I’m incredibly empathetic to what many of you have lived through,” Silver said to a group of hundreds of employees, including some team executives and the team’s interim governor, Sam Garvin, who all gathered in the lower bowl of the team’s arena hours before the game.
During a nearly hour-long address, Silver, sitting on a stool and holding a microphone, said: “To the extent that you feel let down by the league, I apologize. I take responsibility for that.” Silver was later asked about whether he or the league office was aware of issues in the team’s workplace under Sarver, who led a group to buy the team in 2004. Silver stated he was not. “Did I hear ever that Robert could be difficult to deal with? Sure,” Silver told employees. “But that’s very different than conduct which is viewed as discriminatory in any way.”
You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could offer Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have – send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They (Los Angeles) like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, and Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway,” The executive said.
According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, finding a trade that works for both sides would be difficult, but not impossible. “Things would have to get pretty bad for the Warriors before they would dump Draymond. But, you don’t know, because you don’t know the dynamics going on in that locker room. If they have had it with him – and by that, I mean Steph and Klay – then, OK, you could see a trade coming up. They know how important he is, though. The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade.
Kevin Knox on being traded by Knicks: 'I didn't make the best of it, unfortunately'
“I had my fair opportunity; didn’t make the best of it, unfortunately,” he said. Friday night, he was back at the Garden to face the Knicks for the first time, now playing for the Pistons and eager to make his mark against the team that drafted and traded him. Knox ultimately made little impact in 11 minutes, scoring two points on 1 of 6 from the field as the Knicks won 130-106. “Every game is a chip [on my shoulder], but this one is circled on my calendar, for sure,” Knox said. “This is my old team. Lot of my guys over there, but in between the lines, it’s a different story.”
“It is what it is. Gotta move on, gotta play harder, learn from it,” he said. “Learned a lot playing under Thibs, playing here in New York. I have to take it to my next chapter.” Knox, signed to a two-year, $6 million deal by Detroit in the offseason, is looking forward, not back. He’s happy to be a Piston, excited for a chance with a new franchise that is rebuilding and giving extended looks to young players. In his first game on Wednesday, Knox didn’t shoot well coming off the bench, going 1-for-8 with three points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. But he is still working his way back from a calf injury. “Kevin needs an opportunity, and this is an opportunity for him to get playing time,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “We’re excited to have him.”
Brunson, despite playing with the ball in his hands frequently, has yet to commit a turnover while registering 15 assists. “He has a great understanding of the game, and I think that’s probably the most important thing,” coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Knicks blew out the Pistons, 130-106, in the home opener at the Garden. “And I think how you manage and control the game is another strength. But usually, when you analyze turnovers, they fall into one of two categories. They’re either risky passes that you’re trying to thread the needle, or you’re going too much one-on-one. And he has a great feel for when to go and when to pass.”
Though the Knicks had no say in who they opened up with at the Garden on Friday night, the Pistons would have been at the top of their list if they had that option: A young team feeling good coming off its first season-opening victory in three years. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Co. were perfect foils, easy marks for the far hungrier, ball-moving Knicks. Tom Thibodeau’s team didn’t mess around after the disappointing overtime loss to the Grizzlies two nights ago, leading by 10 after one quarter and cruising to its first win, a 130-106 whipping of Detroit at a joyous and sold-out Garden. “We knew the energy we had to come out with, and we just had a lot of fun and shared the ball,” said Obi Toppin, a force off the bench with 16 points in 21 minutes.