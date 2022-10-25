Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Detroit: Bogd…

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Detroit: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness) is questionable.

October 25, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update

Kawhi Leonard will miss both games in OKC

Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder and will miss Thursday’s second game in Oklahoma City. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a setback with his right ACL and that the team is remaining extremely cautious with its franchise star. Leonard will fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive treatment on his knee. The Clippers will see how Leonard is feeling before determining his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.
October 25, 2022 | 8:11 pm EDT Update

Jaylen Brown severs ties with Kanye West's Donda Academy

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”
