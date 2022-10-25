Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Detroit: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. Justin Holiday (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
October 25, 2022 | 8:53 pm EDT Update
Klay Thompson frustrated with minutes restrictions?
Jason Dumas: Steve Kerr says that Klay Thompson has been frustrated with his minute restriction: pic.twitter.com/HoPpbrr0ml
Kawhi Leonard will miss both games in OKC
Leonard was ruled out for Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder and will miss Thursday’s second game in Oklahoma City. Clippers coach Ty Lue said Leonard has not suffered a setback with his right ACL and that the team is remaining extremely cautious with its franchise star. Leonard will fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to receive treatment on his knee. The Clippers will see how Leonard is feeling before determining his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.
“After shootaround, [he] experienced some stiffness in his knee,” Lue said before the Clippers played the Thunder. “And so we want to be cautious, make sure we’re doing the right thing by him, even though he wanted to play. We just thought it wasn’t smart. He can be mad at us if he wants to but just not smart right now.”
Kellan Olson: I asked Monty Williams how he has evaluated Chris Paul’s play so far on the backside of the defense in 0.5 situations and he said Paul is turning down too many shots. Everyone is encouraging Paul to take those looks and Monty cited how great of a shooter Paul is on his own.
Andrew Lopez: Jose Alvarado just headed to the locker room. He was grabbing at his side earlier after hitting a layup vs. Facu. @ErinESummers says Jose was limping a little. Also, Larry Nance was being checked out by trainers on the bench prior to that last timeout. He’s stayed on the bench.
October 25, 2022 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Jaylen Brown severs ties with Kanye West's Donda Academy
“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. “In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”
Bradley Beal leaves game and is questionable to return
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is questionable to return tonight with back tightness, the Wizards announce.