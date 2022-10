As it turns out, the wealthier version of Mitchell Robinson is still motivated and even more effective. But after the center racked up six blocks in a victory over the Hornets, Robinson understood an important barometer awaits him Friday in Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Yeah, it is more motivating. I can make my mark,” Robinson said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, bro. This is what it is. This is what I’m supposed to do.’”