This was your first NBA trade. How did all of that go down for you? Where were you? What were your first thoughts? Kevin Huerter: I was actually on vacation, I was on vacation with friends. I was out of the country at the time. I happened to be away from my phone and it was one of those situations where, like, you’re in a different country, you have horrible service and all of the sudden you get back to the internet and your phone is blowing up. Trade-wise, I wouldn’t say it was necessarily something I was expecting. But just the way the last season had ended in Atlanta, the team was kinda looking to do something and the different personnel that I had heard they were bringing in and had already brought in, I knew there could be something on the horizon. So mentally, I think I was preparing myself that something could happen, just that I had no idea where I was going to go and obviously, I didn’t know if I truly would [get traded].
October 28, 2022 | 2:10 am EDT Update
Klay Thompson hurt by Charles Barkley's comments
Kendra Andrews: Thompson closes his press conference by saying it hurt hearing Charles Barkley say he isn’t the same player he was pre-injuries “I tore my ACL & Achilles in consecutive years & I still helped my team win a championship. I put so much freaking effort in to get back to this point
Jason Dumas: Klay Thompson said it “hurt his heart” to hear Charles Barkley say he’s not the same player anymore after injuries. pic.twitter.com/0j4uQBJRjK
StatMuse: Steph is on pace for 443 threes this season, which would break his own record of 402. pic.twitter.com/RH7z9epWnQ
Aleksej Pokusevski, who had 15 points and six rebounds, made a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final five minutes to break the game open. Tre Mann, 4-of-7 from deep in his 14-point night, joined Pokusevski in putting the game away. It was a memorable game for the mercurial Poku, who also blocked Clippers big man Ivica Zubac in crunch time. “He’s taken miles of steps in his confidence,” Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Poku’s getting better every single day,” Lu Dort added.