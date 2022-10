This was your first NBA trade. How did all of that go down for you? Where were you? What were your first thoughts? Kevin Huerter: I was actually on vacation, I was on vacation with friends. I was out of the country at the time. I happened to be away from my phone and it was one of those situations where, like, you’re in a different country, you have horrible service and all of the sudden you get back to the internet and your phone is blowing up. Trade-wise, I wouldn’t say it was necessarily something I was expecting. But just the way the last season had ended in Atlanta, the team was kinda looking to do something and the different personnel that I had heard they were bringing in and had already brought in, I knew there could be something on the horizon. So mentally, I think I was preparing myself that something could happen, just that I had no idea where I was going to go and obviously, I didn’t know if I truly would [get traded].