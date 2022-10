Ben Simmons said postgame that the team held a players-only meeting to welcome an open dialogue about the best way to move forward. When asked about the mood in the locker room, Durant offered an honest response: “Whatcha think? We lost four games in a row? I must be excited about that? Of course we’re pissed,” he said. “We enjoy basketball. We like to win though. Of course when we lose the game, it’s going to be a somber mood in the locker room. It’ll change once we start playing some good basketball. We got a lot of basketball to be played.”