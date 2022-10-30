Helped by better matchups and less competition, the NBA…

2 hours ago via Sports Media Watch
Helped by better matchups and less competition, the NBA scored massive increases in viewership in week two of its season. Tuesday’s Warriors-Suns NBA regular season game averaged 2.32 million viewers on TNT, nearly doubling last year’s equivalent window (Nuggets-Jazz: ~1.2M) and the most-watched game of the young season outside of Opening Night. Ratings were not immediately available. The Mavericks-Pelicans lead-in was also up double-digits to a 1.0 and 1.61 million. On Wednesday, Bucks-Nets combined for a 1.1 and 2.00 million across ESPN (1.0, 1.80M) and a Stephen A. Smith-fronted alternate presentation on ESPN2 (0.13, 202K) — the networks’ top audience in four years for the first half of a weeknight doubleheader and nearly double last year (Hawks-Pelicans: 0.6, ~1.0M).

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 30, 2022 | 4:04 am EDT Update
Ben Simmons said postgame that the team held a players-only meeting to welcome an open dialogue about the best way to move forward. When asked about the mood in the locker room, Durant offered an honest response: “Whatcha think? We lost four games in a row? I must be excited about that? Of course we’re pissed,” he said. “We enjoy basketball. We like to win though. Of course when we lose the game, it’s going to be a somber mood in the locker room. It’ll change once we start playing some good basketball. We got a lot of basketball to be played.”
2 hours ago via Clutch Points

Uncategorized

,

Home