Helped by better matchups and less competition, the NBA scored massive increases in viewership in week two of its season. Tuesday’s Warriors-Suns NBA regular season game averaged 2.32 million viewers on TNT, nearly doubling last year’s equivalent window (Nuggets-Jazz: ~1.2M) and the most-watched game of the young season outside of Opening Night. Ratings were not immediately available. The Mavericks-Pelicans lead-in was also up double-digits to a 1.0 and 1.61 million. On Wednesday, Bucks-Nets combined for a 1.1 and 2.00 million across ESPN (1.0, 1.80M) and a Stephen A. Smith-fronted alternate presentation on ESPN2 (0.13, 202K) — the networks’ top audience in four years for the first half of a weeknight doubleheader and nearly double last year (Hawks-Pelicans: 0.6, ~1.0M).
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day