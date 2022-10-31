Since Bogdanovic will have to make adjustments to his shot following his surgery, Kyle Korver has offered tips on how to make it a possibility. Korver has broken down the mechanics of stepping into the shot, explaining to Bogdanovic that a shorter stride will use certain muscles and potentially take stress off of his knee. “He helped me a lot, you know, especially through the challenging times, where I couldn’t, like, figure it out, how to make that transition, from use, to what I’m doing in the weightlifting room with the strength coaches, and everybody else, (physical therapy), how to translate it on the court,” Bogdanovic said. “So he was helping me a lot in that position, using certain muscles when I’m getting in the shot.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day