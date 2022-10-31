This has been a new mental challenge for Bogdanovic to overcome since he hasn’t missed this much playing time in his professional career. He said that it has been an adjustment as he tries to remain patient and avoid rushing back too early. “It’s mentally tough,” he said. “Like, as a basketball player, you know when you’re ready. You know when you’re, like, ready to go. And that mental part, you wake up in the morning, and you go to bed, and you think you’re ready. And then the next day you do work out and you feel a little, like, slow. So that’s the mentally toughest part, but like I said, good challenge, new challenge. Great.”
