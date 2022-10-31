Bogdan Bogdanovic has missed the Hawks’ first five games and has not completed a full practice. He mostly has been limited to light shooting work and light drills. During the media portion of the team’s practice Thursday, though, it appeared that Bogdanovic had begun to work on his conditioning. “I’m back to the court activities, and I feel good, just a little out of basketball shape,” Bogdanovic told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You know, I need a rhythm back, you know, change of direction, explosive moves. But now I’m focusing on that.”
