Bogdan Bogdanovic has missed the Hawks’ first five ga…

1 min ago via Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Bogdan Bogdanovic has missed the Hawks’ first five games and has not completed a full practice. He mostly has been limited to light shooting work and light drills. During the media portion of the team’s practice Thursday, though, it appeared that Bogdanovic had begun to work on his conditioning. “I’m back to the court activities, and I feel good, just a little out of basketball shape,” Bogdanovic told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You know, I need a rhythm back, you know, change of direction, explosive moves. But now I’m focusing on that.”

October 31, 2022 | 11:35 am EDT Update
This has been a new mental challenge for Bogdanovic to overcome since he hasn’t missed this much playing time in his professional career. He said that it has been an adjustment as he tries to remain patient and avoid rushing back too early. “It’s mentally tough,” he said. “Like, as a basketball player, you know when you’re ready. You know when you’re, like, ready to go. And that mental part, you wake up in the morning, and you go to bed, and you think you’re ready. And then the next day you do work out and you feel a little, like, slow. So that’s the mentally toughest part, but like I said, good challenge, new challenge. Great.”
Since Bogdanovic will have to make adjustments to his shot following his surgery, Kyle Korver has offered tips on how to make it a possibility. Korver has broken down the mechanics of stepping into the shot, explaining to Bogdanovic that a shorter stride will use certain muscles and potentially take stress off of his knee. “He helped me a lot, you know, especially through the challenging times, where I couldn’t, like, figure it out, how to make that transition, from use, to what I’m doing in the weightlifting room with the strength coaches, and everybody else, (physical therapy), how to translate it on the court,” Bogdanovic said. “So he was helping me a lot in that position, using certain muscles when I’m getting in the shot.”
October 31, 2022 | 10:34 am EDT Update

Myles Turner argues why the Lakers should trade for him

As the Lakers started the season 0-5 before finally getting their first win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, speculation over a potential trade for Turner and Hield has grown even more intense. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had Turner on his podcast on Monday and straight up asked him if the Lakers should trade two first round picks to acquire himself and Hield. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in,” Turner said. “I know what I can provide for a team.” Listen to Turner’s answer below, and check out the full episode of The Woj Pod here.
1 hour ago via Ricky O'Donnell @ SB Nation

