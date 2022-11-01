Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Bog…

Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.

November 1, 2022 | 9:20 pm EDT Update

Sirius XM NBA: The Nets have agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. His former teammate, Shawn Marion, shares his thoughts on Brooklyn’s decision. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Shawn Marion pic.twitter.com/RxgTcZeNkt

Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton back early? He’s out tonight with left ankle sprain bur could be back before end of six-game homestand. #Suns play #Blazers in back-to-back Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/n022uCZ56v

