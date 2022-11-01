Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at New York: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. Onyeka Okongwu (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.
November 1, 2022 | 9:20 pm EDT Update
Duane Rankin: “I haven’t seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff.” Monty Williams on firing of Steve Nash in Brooklyn. #Nets #Suns pic.twitter.com/fpwyJ0eeau
Sirius XM NBA: The Nets have agreed to part ways with Steve Nash. His former teammate, Shawn Marion, shares his thoughts on Brooklyn’s decision. @TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Shawn Marion pic.twitter.com/RxgTcZeNkt
Christian Clark: Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels each listed as probable tomorrow against the Lakers. They’re on track to play. Anthony Davis is questionable with lower back tightness.
Duane Rankin: Deandre Ayton back early? He’s out tonight with left ankle sprain bur could be back before end of six-game homestand. #Suns play #Blazers in back-to-back Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/n022uCZ56v
Kellan Olson: Torrey Craig is available tonight for the Suns after being listed as questionable, per Suns
Kyle Goon: As expected: Anthony Davis is listed as QUESTIONABLE tomorrow against the Pelicans. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE after missing two straight games.
Kerith Burke: From Warriors PR: Klay Thompson has tied JR Smith for 17th on NBA all-time 3-pointers made list with 1,930.