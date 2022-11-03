Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young briefly left Wednesday’s 112-99 win over the Knicks after being scratched in his left eye but said the injury shouldn’t cause him to miss any time. “I think I’ll be able to play through it,” Young said after finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in Atlanta’s victory. “It’s more just letting the swelling go down. But I’ll be able to play through it. Our next game is Saturday, so thankfully we get a couple days for it to kind of get better. I’ll probably have to wear goggles or glasses for some games, but it’ll be all right.”
November 3, 2022 | 8:46 am EDT Update
Victor Oladipo not close to returning?
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Oladipo may not be close to getting back on the court anytime soon. “I don’t think he’s anywhere close, sad to say,” Windhorst said of Oladipo. “They haven’t put a timetable on it, but I was kind of led to believe that it ain’t happening in the near future.”
And the ramifications of that incident are still being felt throughout the organization. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors are “not all in” on a future with Green on the roster. “Yeah, there has never been a sense that they were ready to move on from Draymond, but that has changed in the last couple of months,” the Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They gave out the extensions [to Poole and Wiggins], and that was a pretty clear sign like, OK, we’re not all in on Draymond from here out.”
As the Green drama continues to unfold in Golden State, one team has come up time and time again as a possible next stop in his career — the Los Angeles Lakers. The Western Conference told Deveney that Green’s relationship with LeBron James could lead to a potential move in the future. However, it wouldn’t be via trade. “They like Draymond. LeBron wants Draymond. Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years,” the executive said. “But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”
Kyrie Irving’s trade value appears to be at an all-time low. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered “radioactive” around the NBA: “I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the sense I get right now is he’s radioactive. Even if you drop the price to nothing, the baggage is just too much. And you want to talk about how the Lakers are the most desperate team in the league. All right, the Lakers also play in a gigantic cosmopolitan city. All of the residents are following this story. I just don’t know what else they’re supposed to do except try to salvage and you’re telling me it’s unsalvageable.”
Nikola Mirotic the only Euroleague player making more than the average NBA player
After his first season of a 3-year contract, Mirotic extended his contract until 2025. That was the time when the former FC Barcelona board offered their biggest stars to switch from lucrative short-term contracts to lower-valued but long-term agreements. Mirotic is the only EuroLeague player who earns more than the average NBA player. According to The Hoops Geek, the average salary in the NBA has grown to around $8.5M in the 2021-22 season (with 10-day and two-way contracts excluded). After taxes, it’s close to €4.3M net salary.
Amare Stoudemire to Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, righ? So apologize for it'
Amar’e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter. “You have to give an apology because if you’re going to promote a documentary that has false allegations inside of it, and you may not understand that these allegations that’s inside the documentary are false, OK you made a mistake, right? So apologize for it.” “And so I think that’s the issue. By not apologizing for that, [that’s] an issue the NBA’s going to probably take a look at.”