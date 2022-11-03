But it was Young’s dynamic new backcourt mate Dejount…

2 hours ago via Peter Botte @ New York Post
But it was Young’s dynamic new backcourt mate Dejounte Murray who destroyed the Knicks, as the Hawks stormed back from a 23-point first-half deficit and sent Tom Thibodeau’s sloppy team to its third straight defeat with a 112-99 victory Wednesday at the Garden. “They played with a lot of energy after being down a decent amount. We just came out a little lackadaisical [in the second half],” Jalen Brunson said after the Knicks fell to 3-4 on the season. “As a point guard, as a leader, I’ve got to take credit for that. That’s just unacceptable on my part. “We weren’t completely ready to play that second half, and that falls on me. I’ve got to come out of the gate pushing these guys, pushing myself, to be better.”

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield 'more likely than not' to finish the season elsewhere?

Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not?
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Myles Turner to seek over $20 million annually in free agency?

Michael Scotto: There’s a belief around the league looking ahead that Turner and his team will seek over $20 million annually in free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, there were rumblings about a potential Malcolm Brogdon type of extension around those numbers (two years, $45 million). Those extension talks were previously (discussed), not anything recently, to be clear. I’m sure he felt a certain way when they made the offer sheet to Ayton. Some executives I’ve spoken to think that he can earn up to that $20 million annually. Some compare him in the Clint Capela range ($21 million next season).
2 hours ago via Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

“I was super scared,” Garland admitted following Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win over the Boston Celtics, his first game since the injury. “I felt blood coming out of my eye. That’s when I got really nervous. I was ready for surgery in Toronto. I was expecting that. I was expecting stitches and being out a couple months. But by the grace of God, I’m here with two eyes now and I’m back and I’m healthy.” Immediately after that game in Toronto — Cleveland’s only loss to date — Garland heard from Trent, who sent an apologetic text message. “We’re in the same agency, so we talk a lot,” Garland said. “Told me he was sorry, it was his bad. It was a basketball play. It happens with the game. Just comes with it.”
2 hours ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

