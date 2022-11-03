Now, NBA Youngboy has fired back at both parties, addre…

Now, NBA Youngboy has fired back at both parties, addressing them via his producer’s Instagram account.  The rapper addressed Jania and said, “single moms? you bum b***h, you barely get [booked] you live off his money.” The person Youngboy allegedly referred to is Jania’s boyfriend—NBA player Dejountae Murray. The rapper then spoke about an incident where Murray was allegedly disrespectful to his son, saying, “Yo bf a h*e I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk.”

November 3, 2022 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
