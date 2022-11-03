Now, NBA Youngboy has fired back at both parties, addressing them via his producer’s Instagram account. The rapper addressed Jania and said, “single moms? you bum b***h, you barely get [booked] you live off his money.” The person Youngboy allegedly referred to is Jania’s boyfriend—NBA player Dejountae Murray. The rapper then spoke about an incident where Murray was allegedly disrespectful to his son, saying, “Yo bf a h*e I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk.”
November 3, 2022 | 1:11 pm EDT Update
Hillary Cauthen sues Spurs, Josh Primo because team 'ignored repeated reports of indecent exposure'
Tom Orsborn: Buzbee Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Primo and the #Spurs claiming that Hillary Cauthen lost her “dream job” because the Spurs “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo.”
Shams Charania: Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.
Tom Petrini: Timeline from Buzbee: Dec 2021: Primo exposes himself to Dr. Cauthen in one of their first sessions. Jan 2022: Cauthen gets a meeting with Spurs GM. July: Cauthen told to stay home from Summer League, team has lost trust in her. August: Cauthen’s contract not renewed.
Tom Orsborn: Lawsuit alleges Primo exposed his genitals nine times to Cauthen during “individual private sessions” despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.
Tom Petrini: Buzbee says Cauthen insisted that Coach Popovich be made aware of the situation with Primo. He says she was told that he was made aware, but he’s not sure if that was true or not in June. “We may have concluded here that at that point in time, she was being lied to.”
Tom Orsborn: Hillary Cauthen met in May 2022 w/ #Spurs deputy general counsel Brandon James & head of human resources Kara Allen, according to the lawsuit. “They informed Dr. Cauthen that, despite her complaints, Primo would continue to participate in team activities,” according to the suit.
Tom Petrini: “Dr. Cauthen raised these issues with Spurs management, didn’t run to the press, didn’t want to file a lawsuit,” Tony Buzbee says. Says she tried to handle things in a way that would bring change to the Spurs organization, but it didn’t happen that way.
Tom Orsborn: Lawsuit states that in June 2022 Spurs counsel Brandon James and human resources head Kara Allen informed Cauthen that Gregg Popovich “was aware of her complaint and accusations and that he wanted to do right by her.” Only mention of Pop in the suit.