All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Kevin Chouinard: McMillan said that there was no change… shares share tweet pin sms send email 57 mins ago – via Twitter KLChouinard Kevin Chouinard: McMillan said that there was no change in Bogdan Bogdanovic’s status for this practice. Still limited to mostly shooting. Injuries, Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Injuries, Nate McMillan, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email