Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said that Trae Young came in for practice today but that he left early for an eye doctors appointment. He said that he hasn’t gotten any indication on whether Young needs any further procedures and today’s visit as far as he knew was a follow up.
November 4, 2022 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
'Good chance' Kyrie Irving has played final game as a Net?
NBA Central: “There is a good chance he’s played his last game there.” – @Nick Friedell on Kyrie Irving’s future in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/QZKbIY1dnK
Warriors, on four-game losing streak, resting Stephen Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins tonight
Matthew Tynan: Spurs confirm Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson will play tonight. Other notables: – Zach Collins is available (sore heel) – Isaiah Roby OUT (flu-like symptoms) – Romeo Langford OUT (sore toe) And of course Blake Wesley is gonna be out for a while with a torn MCL