Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said that Trae Young came in for practice today but that he left early for an eye doctors appointment. He said that he hasn’t gotten any indication on whether Young needs any further procedures and today’s visit as far as he knew was a follow up.

November 4, 2022 | 2:28 pm EDT Update
