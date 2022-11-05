Wednesday’s Celtics-Cavaliers NBA regular season game averaged a 0.8 rating and 1.37 million viewers on ESPN, on par with Hawks-Nets last year (0.8, ~1.3M) and the most-watched NBA game of the past week. The Grizzlies-Trail Blazers nightcap combined for 1.26 million across ESPN and ESPN2, down sharply from Hornets-Warriors a year ago (~1.8M). On Tuesday, Bulls-Nets drew a 0.8 and 1.26 million on TNT — up more than 20% from Heat-Mavericks last year (0.6, ~1.0M). Timberwolves-Suns followed with 1.16 million viewers, up sharply from last year (Pelicans-Suns: 0.55, ~866K).
