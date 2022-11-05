Wednesday’s Celtics-Cavaliers NBA regular season game…

5 mins ago via Sports Media Watch
Wednesday’s Celtics-Cavaliers NBA regular season game averaged a 0.8 rating and 1.37 million viewers on ESPN, on par with Hawks-Nets last year (0.8, ~1.3M) and the most-watched NBA game of the past week. The Grizzlies-Trail Blazers nightcap combined for 1.26 million across ESPN and ESPN2, down sharply from Hornets-Warriors a year ago (~1.8M). On Tuesday, Bulls-Nets drew a 0.8 and 1.26 million on TNT — up more than 20% from Heat-Mavericks last year (0.6, ~1.0M). Timberwolves-Suns followed with 1.16 million viewers, up sharply from last year (Pelicans-Suns: 0.55, ~866K).

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
November 5, 2022 | 8:10 am EDT Update

LeBron James: What Kyrie Irving did caused some harm to a lot of people

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James commented on the Kyrie Irving situation in the aftermath of his former teammate sharing on social media the poster of a movie filled with anti-Jewish propaganda. “I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me, personally, I don’t condone any hate to any kinds, any race, to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand,” James said after he was asked why players around the NBA haven’t talked much about what Irving put on his social media and his comments afterward. “I believe what Kyrie did cause some harm to a lot of people. He has since, over the last — today, or was it yesterday — he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate.
4 mins ago via EuroHoops.net

Top Rumors

, , , ,

Asked what steps Irving should take next in search of resolution, James said he wasn’t sure. “I don’t know. Because at the end of the day, Kyrie is his own man. He stands up in front of the media and speaks. He is a man and [from] a great family,” James said of his former teammate. “He’s a great … I love the kid. He’s not even a kid no more. He’s 30. “… I don’t know the direction, the steps that he takes, but he’s apologized for what he said and I hope that he understands that what he said was harmful to a lot of people. And we as humans, none of us are perfect, but I hope he understands what he did and the actions that he took are just harmful to a lot of people. I really didn’t get into it too much. But, I understand that when you’re hurting anybody, I understand that. That is just common sense.”
4 mins ago via Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times

Uncategorized

, , ,

“Listen, at the end of the day, I think he’s a role model,” Avdija said. “He’s a great player. I think he did a mistake, but you need to understand that he gives (an) example to people. People look up to him. You know what I’m saying? So you can think whatever you want, you can do whatever you want — just I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it and the generations that come after to think like that. Because it’s not true. And I don’t think it’s fair. Hopefully, he’s sorry for what he said. Other than that, I don’t have any other room to say anything about it. Y’all probably can guess my comments on it. But that’s about it.”
4 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

, , ,

On Friday, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma posted a cryptic tweet: “Can’t even tell the truth no more.” Approximately 12 hours later, Kuzma’s initial post had been retweeted 7,200 times and had been liked 48,800 times. Kuzma, who is a friend of Avdija’s, later wrote on Twitter that his tweet was “not about any current events.” Asked during a postgame news conference what he meant by “truth,” Kuzma responded, “That was in reference to a personal matter in my life. I mean, I would tell you guys, but I don’t think my family and friends would appreciate me airing them out.”
4 mins ago via Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

Uncategorized

,

Home