“Listen, at the end of the day, I think he’s a role model,” Avdija said. “He’s a great player. I think he did a mistake, but you need to understand that he gives (an) example to people. People look up to him. You know what I’m saying? So you can think whatever you want, you can do whatever you want — just I don’t think it’s right to go out in public and publish it and let little kids that follow you see it and the generations that come after to think like that. Because it’s not true. And I don’t think it’s fair. Hopefully, he’s sorry for what he said. Other than that, I don’t have any other room to say anything about it. Y’all probably can guess my comments on it. But that’s about it.”