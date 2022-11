Saturday’s win was Brooklyn’s second straight. Like many within the Nets’ traveling party, star forward Kevin Durant smiled proudly at the postgame podium while noting this week was “probably going to be the toughest thing we deal with as a group.” “It was a unique experience for sure,” Durant said after the game. “But a lot of guys been through different things in this league before, and a lot of guys have been through some adversity in this league off the court. Having to lock back in and focus solely on the game, I think that we all get a little bit of solace in doing that, just playing the game of basketball, getting that camaraderie, that fellowship with your teammates, I think that was able to get us through.”