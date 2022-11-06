Atlanta Hawks PR: Clint Capela finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds, 4 blocks and 1 steal. He’s the only player in the NBA this season to finish with those minimums and it marked the third time he’s done so in his career.
November 6, 2022 | 7:21 am EST Update
CJ McCollum on Kyrie Irving: 'You have to be careful about what you post'
“He reposted something that I’m under the impression that he didn’t watch, that he wasn’t truly aware of what he posted,” McCollum said. “I think that was the situation. I don’t think he came out and said anything antisemitic.” McCollum added, “You have to be careful about what you post. You have to know exactly what it is, and you have to do your research and educate yourself on all religions, all backgrounds, all races so that you’re comfortable speaking to that. I think it is an unfortunate situation that a lot of people were affected by, a lot of people were harmed by.”
Irving’s actions have cost him important sponsorships. On Friday, Nike ended its partnership with him. Nike also said it would not issue the Kyrie 8 sneaker, which was supposed to be released Nov. 8. “You have to vet everything that you post,” McCollum said. I think this is a situation that you can use as a learning experience.”
“I think the important part was he did apologize,” McCollum said, referencing the apology Irving posted on Instagram hours after he was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s displayed empathy now. I think this is a learning experience in which I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn’t watch it. I don’t think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball.”
“I had conversations behind the scenes similar to what I’m having now,” McCollum said. “I’m speaking to the league. I’m speaking to people in positions in power. I’m speaking to people with a Jewish background to gain more information, more knowledge personally. “This is an ongoing situation, so I don’t feel comfortable speaking to certain things yet as I didn’t feel comfortable speaking to certain things regarding Sarver because I was still gathering information and they were still deliberating on what decisions to be made.”
Kevin Durant after 98-94 win vs. Hornets: 'Once the ball is tipped, all the bullshit goes out the window'
The Nets stormed back from behind in the fourth quarter and grinded out a 98-94 gut-check victory over the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. “We rallied around each other,” Kevin Durant said. “It was a tough week for us, and it’s always good to just get back to the game. Once the ball is tipped, all the bulls–t goes out the window. Everybody was just waiting to get back to playing. “We also lost three or four games before that, so we just felt some pride and wanting to come out here and get some W’s. So it’s good for our character. It’s good for energy and team to fight through adversity.”
Saturday’s win was Brooklyn’s second straight. Like many within the Nets’ traveling party, star forward Kevin Durant smiled proudly at the postgame podium while noting this week was “probably going to be the toughest thing we deal with as a group.” “It was a unique experience for sure,” Durant said after the game. “But a lot of guys been through different things in this league before, and a lot of guys have been through some adversity in this league off the court. Having to lock back in and focus solely on the game, I think that we all get a little bit of solace in doing that, just playing the game of basketball, getting that camaraderie, that fellowship with your teammates, I think that was able to get us through.”
Durant was asked if this was the most challenging week of his career. “I’ve had some weeks — we’ve fired coaches before, guys got injured. It was just a tough week,” Durant said. “But yeah, I’ve been through some tough weeks before. I don’t want to act like this is some anomaly. There’s a lot of s— that goes on in the NBA. It’s a chaotic league. And we’re with each other every day, it’s a six-month, seven-month season. Something is going to happen. “So it’s really all about how you bounce back, and I’m glad we were able to bounce back, get two wins. But we got to keep pushing, keep building. That’s the thing.”