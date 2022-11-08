As the Bucks continually turned the ball over (12) and missed threes (1-for-14) while the starters were still in, Murray dialed it in from the midrange, Justin Holiday got hot from three and Okongwu and Griffin provided highlight hustle plays and baskets for the home team. The Bucks couldn’t keep up with the energy of the home crowd. “That’s a good basketball team. on the road, hostile environment, obviously they always play well against us at home so, just trying to stay resilient and fight through the highs and lows that go with the game,” Bobby Portis said. “But they got the best of us tonight. They made shots, spread the basketball around. They had more energy than us tonight and it showed.”
November 8, 2022 | 8:49 am EST Update
Mike Brown livid with officiating in loss vs. Warriors
Sean Cunningham: Kings coach Mike Brown livid with officiating again in Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors. “It’s tough being a Sacramento King.” FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/BQooHPEhuF pic.twitter.com/Ddjmx7RW9O
Clutch Points: The Kings were irate that Klay Thompson wasn’t whistled for a foul on Kevin Huerter’s game-tying 3-point attempt 😡 Foul or no foul? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IDbdf6dd4T
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Mike Brown: “I feel bad for our guys. It’s tough being a Sacramento King I think because Kevin got fouled. … I asked the ref if it was a foul, he said no. It was clearly a foul.”
James Ham: “I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call. A guy gets hit on the arm shooting a 3, it’s a foul. A guy take 6 steps or 4 steps, it’s a travel. We just want an opportunity to win in overtime.” -Mike Brown to reporters at Oracle
Sean Cunningham: De’Aaron Fox reflects on Monday’s loss to the Warriors, tough calls down the stretch, Stephen Curry catching fire and his Kings 2-2 road trip. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/I95uEiBam8 pic.twitter.com/3Zd8pacOSJ
Marc J. Spears: Stephen Curry scored 47 points, the 2nd-most in a NBA game this season, tonight versus Kings. Ja Morant had 49 points against Houston. Curry has 10 career games with 45+ points after turning 33 years old, the 2nd-most all-time, trailing only Michael Jordan (11). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/W3VtB2Huvy
StatMuse: Steph is on pace to become the oldest player ever to average 30 points in a season. 32.6 PPG* 7.1 RPG* 6.9 APG 51.2 FG%* 43.1 3P% 93.4 FT%* *Career high pic.twitter.com/NsESs5MM5U
Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s load: “We felt comfortable chasing this one with heavy minutes and it was obviously necessary but it’s not sustainable. We know we can’t do this for long.”