NBA considers Ciudad de Mexico as potential NBA expansion site

If and when the NBA does expand, it is expected that Seattle will land a team that can finally replace the SuperSonics, which were relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008. Silver has acknowledged Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ interest in wanting to be a part of an ownership group for a potential expansion team in Las Vegas. The NBA, however, acknowledged to Andscape that Mexico City could be a potential NBA expansion site if all goes well with the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico. The Capitanes made their G League debut in Mexico with a 120-84 victory over the Rio Grande Vipers in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX Sunday night.
“Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have to be one the cities that would be in consideration along with a host of other very big and relevant cities in North America,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Andscape. “One of the biggest challenges around international expansion has always been the travel issues, the facility issues. But there is a world-class facility in Mexico City in Arena CDMX, which is where we’ve been playing our games and our global games in Mexico. And that’s actually the home of the G League team, the Capitanes. And so that’s not an issue.
KJ Martin open to a contract extension with Rockets

Following the draft, when Houston had Jabari Smith Jr. and Eason, K.J. Martin’s position in the rotation looked even murkier. But the Rockets made it clear Martin was in their plans. Teams had called Houston in hopes of acquiring the athletic wing but the organization refused to budge. He had to buckle down and prove himself once again in training camp and preseason. With some stability under his belt, scoring a career-high 11.3 points per game, Martin is now open to an extension to remain in Houston long-term, sources with knowledge of discussions tell The Athletic.
