Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Utah: Trae Y…

49 mins ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Utah: Trae Young (right shin soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.

November 8, 2022 | 5:46 pm EST Update
Recent scans show Dylan Windler’s ankle still has some ligament damage, which is causing quite a bit of pain. Sources tell cleveland.com after receiving a second opinion from a doctor recommended by his agent, Windler is set for a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection in his right ankle. Sources say he is expected to be in a walking boot for about three weeks after, hoping the PRP injection and new treatment plan keeps him from taking an even more serious route — the one everybody involved wants to avoid.
16 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

November 8, 2022 | 5:13 pm EST Update
