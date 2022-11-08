Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Utah: Trae Young (right shin soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
November 8, 2022 | 5:46 pm EST Update
Jrue Holiday unlikely to play on Wednesday due to ankle sprain
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful and Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City.
Casey Holdahl: Injury report: Dame Lillard (right calf), Jerami Grant (left ankle), Ant Simons (left foot) Jusuf Nurkic (abductor), Justise Winslow (right ankle) and John Butler (index finger) are probable and Gary Payton II and Olivier Sarr are out for Wednesday’s game in Charlotte.
Paolo Banchero questionable for game against Dallas
Orlando: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) have been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Dallas.
Christian Clark: Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable with a left knee hyperextension tomorrow against Chicago.
Recent scans show Dylan Windler’s ankle still has some ligament damage, which is causing quite a bit of pain. Sources tell cleveland.com after receiving a second opinion from a doctor recommended by his agent, Windler is set for a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection in his right ankle. Sources say he is expected to be in a walking boot for about three weeks after, hoping the PRP injection and new treatment plan keeps him from taking an even more serious route — the one everybody involved wants to avoid.
Sources close to Windler say it’s been a rough four weeks, but he remains optimistic and hopeful about this latest step, viewing it as the latest hurdle he needs to get over in a career dotted with them. In the meantime, he is expected to be out indefinitely — much longer than anyone anticipated when the injury first happened.
November 8, 2022 | 5:13 pm EST Update
Last Two Minute Report confirms key officiating errors during Kings-Warriors game
Sean Cunningham: The NBA’s last two minute report confirms that Stephen Curry traveled with 16.6 secs to play last night, as well as Kevin Huerter being fouled by Klay Thompson on the final play. Neither was whistled by the officials.