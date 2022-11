Recent scans show Dylan Windler’s ankle still has some ligament damage, which is causing quite a bit of pain. Sources tell cleveland.com after receiving a second opinion from a doctor recommended by his agent, Windler is set for a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection in his right ankle. Sources say he is expected to be in a walking boot for about three weeks after, hoping the PRP injection and new treatment plan keeps him from taking an even more serious route — the one everybody involved wants to avoid.