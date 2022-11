Challenge coaches aren’t selected as much as drafted. Shortly after the NBA approved the challenge, Reynolds, then Boston’s video coordinator, received a text from then Celtics coach Brad Stevens. “You have to become an expert in the rules,” the message read. Dylan Murphy, a sports radio intern turned G League assistant, hooked on to Steve Clifford’s Magic staff in 2018. He was thrust into the role and immediately devoured the rule book. “There are so many random details,” says Murphy, who is still with Orlando. “I had to memorize it.” Jordan Sears, the Mavericks’ video coordinator, says he was “kind of roped into it”—in part, he says, because of his calm demeanor. “I knew it would be a stressful job,” says Sears. “But I didn’t realize how much of a hot seat it is.”