November 10, 2022 | 2:06 pm EST Update

Michael Porter has items stolen from hotel in Indianapolis, including gold bracelet and two Louis Vuitton bags

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had numerous items stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis, according to police. Porter wasn’t in the room when the theft occurred, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the theft, and a police report was filed. Among the items stolen were money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible, an Indianapolis Police spokeswoman said. The police report was filed Tuesday, one day prior to the Nuggets’ road game against the Indianapolis Pacers on Wednesday night.
